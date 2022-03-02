Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.56. 49,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.