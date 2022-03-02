William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

PRAA opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

