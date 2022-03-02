William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.84 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.49 and a 200-day moving average of $277.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

