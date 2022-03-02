WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.47. 2,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

