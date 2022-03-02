WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 1.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.91 and last traded at $36.99. 9,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

