Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,796.88 ($64.36).

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.14) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.55) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 4,400 ($59.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,048 ($40.90) on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 2,618 ($35.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($75.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,276.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,577.77.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.41), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,440,762.11).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

