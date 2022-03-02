Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $35.61. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 24,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

