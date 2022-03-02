Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $35.61. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 24,990 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woori Financial Group (WF)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.