Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XELB opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

