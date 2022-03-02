XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of XPEL worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 90.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 21.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,273,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,738,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

