Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 19,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

