Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 42,234 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

