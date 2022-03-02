Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) to report $491.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.06 million and the lowest is $489.72 million. Baozun posted sales of $512.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Baozun by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a P/E ratio of 359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

