Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,639. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

