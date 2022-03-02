Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $15.03 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $13.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $61.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.62 billion to $61.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.72 billion to $65.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.85. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $174.57 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.