Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will announce $36.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $153.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.93 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.92 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.92 and a 200-day moving average of $363.12. The company has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

