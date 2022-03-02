Zacks: Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $83.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.58 million to $86.48 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $468.32 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $607.76 million, with estimates ranging from $576.03 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,996 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

