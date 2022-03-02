Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report $526.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.80 million and the highest is $530.20 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

