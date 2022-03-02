Zacks: Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post $54.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.58 million to $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

