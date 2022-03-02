Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.70 Million

Analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will report sales of $329.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the lowest is $323.90 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of UMBF opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

