Zacks: Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.