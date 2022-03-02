Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

