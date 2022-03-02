Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagate Technology (STX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.