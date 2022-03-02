Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.94. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $313.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.86 and a 200-day moving average of $343.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,926,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

