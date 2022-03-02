Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.86 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NYSE ZBH opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

