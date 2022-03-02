Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EHC. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

