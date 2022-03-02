Zacks: Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will post $16.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.67 billion and the highest is $16.88 billion. HP posted sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $66.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in HP by 361.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in HP by 130,500.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 168,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.