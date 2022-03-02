Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

