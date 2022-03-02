Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFII opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.