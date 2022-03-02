ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of C$305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.
ZCL Composites Company Profile (TSE:ZCL)
