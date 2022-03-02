Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.27. 39,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 38,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

