ZUM TOKEN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $878.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $428,481.64 and approximately $878.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00408813 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.