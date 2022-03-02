Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Zuora worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Zuora by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,599,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

