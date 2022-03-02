Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 887,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zuora by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.