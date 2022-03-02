Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

ZUO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 887,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,011. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zuora by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 300,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zuora by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zuora by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

