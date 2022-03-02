Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

