-$0.01 EPS Expected for Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SDPI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,823. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

