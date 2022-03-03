$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 232.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

