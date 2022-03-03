$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.