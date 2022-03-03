$1.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will post $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProQR Therapeutics.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,935,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 433,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PRQR opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.