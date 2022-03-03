$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

