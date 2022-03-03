$10.30 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $440.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.55. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

