$10.61 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will announce $10.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.76 billion and the lowest is $10.44 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $135.68 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.