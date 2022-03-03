$146.08 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) to report $146.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.20 million and the highest is $147.60 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $139.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $599.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.40 million to $602.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $636.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.84 million to $654.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $79,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

