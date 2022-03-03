1irstcoin (FST) Trading Up 147.3% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $5,045.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 147.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

