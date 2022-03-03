$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $234.11 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

