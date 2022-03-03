$24.15 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will report $24.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $437.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

