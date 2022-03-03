$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,901,335 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average is $220.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $355.96.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

