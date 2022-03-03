$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.75 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

