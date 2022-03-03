$31.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to post sales of $31.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,381.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $188.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $432.38 million, with estimates ranging from $404.03 million to $460.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AUPH stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

