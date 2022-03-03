$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.89 million and the lowest is $20.96 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $715.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.